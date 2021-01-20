Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Jan 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Ind vs Aus: Spot-fixing? Indian bowler Natarajan's no-balls shock Shane Warne

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 20, 2021

Something caught his eye when Natarajan was bowling, shared Australian spin legend, Shane Warne, on Twitter. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Shane Warne
  • Australian spin legend Shane Warne found Indian left-arm pacer Thangasaru Natarajan's frequency of bowling no-balls quite shocking.
  • He managed to take six wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 6.92 and a strike rate of just 12.00.
  • India pulled off a record run-chase in a thrilling final session to hand Australia their first defeat at Brisbane's Gabba ground on Tuesday.

Australian spin legend Shane Warne has recently expressed his astonishment over Indian left-arm pacer Thangasaru Natarajan's frequency of bowling no-balls in his maiden Test series against Australia.

The young bowler managed to take six wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 6.92 and a strike rate of just 12.00.

"Something that's caught my eye when Natarajan was bowling," Shane Warne was quoted by PakPassion journalist Saj Sadiq.

"He’s bowled 7 no-balls & they’ve all been big ones. 5 of them have been off the first ball & they’re miles over. We’ve all bowled no-balls, but 5 of them off the 1st ball of an over is interesting," the Australian cricketer opined.

Read more: India defeats Australia in fourth Test to retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The cricket fans were also amused over the frequency of no-balls by the Indian pacer and questioned whether he is involved in spot fixing.

"The Tamil Nadu is living his dream as he became the first Indian cricketer to make his debut in all three formats of the game during the same tour," read the report by Hindustan Times.

A day earlier, India pulled off a record run-chase in a thrilling final session to hand Australia their first defeat at Brisbane's Gabba ground since 1988 and clinch the four-Test series 2-1.

India's 329 for seven also smashed the 69-year-old record for the biggest run-chase at the Gabba, set by Australia who scored 236 for seven to beat the West Indies in 1951.

The series win was a remarkable achievement considering India were bowled out for their lowest Test score of 36 to lose the first Test in Adelaide, before bouncing back to win the second in Melbourne.

With additional input from AFP

More From Sports:

Pak vs SA: Heinrich Klaasen to lead South Africa in COVID-hit Pakistan T20 series

Pak vs SA: Heinrich Klaasen to lead South Africa in COVID-hit Pakistan T20 series
Pakistan's Mohammad Amir to play for London Spirit in new Hundred competition

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir to play for London Spirit in new Hundred competition
Pak vs SA: Men In Green undergo another round of COVID-19 testing in Karachi

Pak vs SA: Men In Green undergo another round of COVID-19 testing in Karachi
Pak vs SA: Pacer Tabish Khan determined after finally being named in national squad

Pak vs SA: Pacer Tabish Khan determined after finally being named in national squad
FIFA recomposes Pakistan Football Federation's normalisation committee

FIFA recomposes Pakistan Football Federation's normalisation committee
'This virus is no joke': Sania Mirza reveals she suffered COVID-19

'This virus is no joke': Sania Mirza reveals she suffered COVID-19
PSL management seeks NCOC permission to allow fans in stadiums

PSL management seeks NCOC permission to allow fans in stadiums
Ind vs Aus: Watch the Indian winning moment

Ind vs Aus: Watch the Indian winning moment
India defeats Australia in fourth Test to retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India defeats Australia in fourth Test to retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Pakistan announces team for world's first online scrabble championship

Pakistan announces team for world's first online scrabble championship
Mohammad Amir says he will come back once 'current management leaves'

Mohammad Amir says he will come back once 'current management leaves'
Pak vs SA: Pakistan men’s cricket team to arrive in Karachi via chartered flight

Pak vs SA: Pakistan men’s cricket team to arrive in Karachi via chartered flight

Latest

view all