Ind vs Aus: Spot-fixing? Indian bowler Natarajan's no-balls shock Shane Warne

Australian spin legend Shane Warne has recently expressed his astonishment over Indian left-arm pacer Thangasaru Natarajan's frequency of bowling no-balls in his maiden Test series against Australia.

The young bowler managed to take six wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 6.92 and a strike rate of just 12.00.

"Something that's caught my eye when Natarajan was bowling," Shane Warne was quoted by PakPassion journalist Saj Sadiq.

"He’s bowled 7 no-balls & they’ve all been big ones. 5 of them have been off the first ball & they’re miles over. We’ve all bowled no-balls, but 5 of them off the 1st ball of an over is interesting," the Australian cricketer opined.

The cricket fans were also amused over the frequency of no-balls by the Indian pacer and questioned whether he is involved in spot fixing.

"The Tamil Nadu is living his dream as he became the first Indian cricketer to make his debut in all three formats of the game during the same tour," read the report by Hindustan Times.

A day earlier, India pulled off a record run-chase in a thrilling final session to hand Australia their first defeat at Brisbane's Gabba ground since 1988 and clinch the four-Test series 2-1.

India's 329 for seven also smashed the 69-year-old record for the biggest run-chase at the Gabba, set by Australia who scored 236 for seven to beat the West Indies in 1951.

The series win was a remarkable achievement considering India were bowled out for their lowest Test score of 36 to lose the first Test in Adelaide, before bouncing back to win the second in Melbourne.

—With additional input from AFP