Jennifer Lopez feels ‘honor’ to spend a few moments with US soldiers guarding Washington DC

American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, who is set to perform at President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, is feeling ‘honor’ to spend a few moments US soldiers guarding Washington D.C.

The I'm Real singer turned to Instagram and posted the video wherein she can be seen taking selfies with the soldiers.

She wrote, “What an honor to spend a few moments with these brave men and women.”

JLo further said “Thank you for your service and sacrifice. I honor you today and everyday.”

“Tomorrow I sing for you and all Americans. #inauguration2021”, followed by heart emoticons.

In another post, Jennifer also posted a lovely photo with her team and captioned it, “#InaugurationSquad 2021.”

Meanwhile, according to reports, Jennifer Lopez is feeling nervous ahead of her performance at the inauguration ceremony.

Lopez's fiance Alex Rodriguez revealed that she is more anxious about her upcoming performance in Washington D.C. than she was for her Super Bowl LIV halftime show with Shakira in Miami, Florida, last year.

