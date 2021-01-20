Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 20 2021
Hira Mani thanks fans as she hits 5 million followers on Instagram

Wednesday Jan 20, 2021

Hira Mani thanks fans as she hits 5 million followers on Instagram

Pakistani star Hira Mani has extended gratitude to the fans after she reached five million followers on Instagram.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress turned to Instagram and posted her stunning picture and wrote, “Thank you for liking me and liking my Instagram.”

She went on to say, “And liking my song and liking my face and liking my kids and liking my originality thank u thank u thank u thank u.”

Hira also wrote “5M” followed by heart emoticon.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans shortly after Hira shared it.

Meanwhile, Hira Mani recently took her fans by surprise when she released her song Sawaari as part of Kashmir Beats Season 1.

The song has been viewed by over two million people on YouTube within a week.

