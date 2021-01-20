Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana's 1994 biography subjected to derailment attempts, claims friend

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 20, 2021

Princess Diana's biographer and friend planning to reveal all conspiracies in an upcoming project

There were numerous attempts made to ensure Princess Diana's biography, penned by Andrew Morton, would not see the light of day claimed the author's close pal.

According to Morton's friend Tom Jennings, who directed the film based on biography, titled Diana: In Her Own Words, there was heavy conspiracy surrounding it.

Tom Jennings revealed on Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice podcast that there was a series of suspicious events around the time of the publication including Morton’s office being broken into and “ransacked."

Other incidents included a source who provided secret recordings for the tome being run off the road, and “someone [showing] up at the printer pretending to be Morton’s publisher to basically stop the presses.”

Jennings went on to disclose he and Morton are planning to reveal the entire story in an upcoming project.

