Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel 'thrilled' as family of four

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 20, 2021

Hollywood couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are over the moon about the latest addition to their lives and are spending time together as a family of four.

"They are spending time together as a family in both Montana and Los Angeles," a source told People

"They seem happy."

The singer made this revelation during an appearance at The Ellen Show on January 18, while talking about how magical the little one is.

"His name is Phineas, and he's awesome and so cute, and nobody's sleeping," Justin told Ellen. "But we're thrilled. We're thrilled and couldn't be happier. Very grateful."

Upon getting asked how different it is to be a father to two children instead of just one, Justin said, "It's a lot of fun, but I guess the saying goes, you go from a zone defense to a man-to-man really quickly. Sort of like, 'You go get that one, I'll get this one!'"

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel got married in 2012 and had a five-year-old son named Silas.

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra gets candid about her experiences with bullying

Priyanka Chopra gets candid about her experiences with bullying

Royal expert explains tragic event that can force Prince Harry to become King

Royal expert explains tragic event that can force Prince Harry to become King
Cole Sprouse rejects idea of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody reboot

Cole Sprouse rejects idea of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody reboot
Harvey Weinstein can be questioned in accusers' civil lawsuit, judge rules

Harvey Weinstein can be questioned in accusers' civil lawsuit, judge rules
Kanye West approaches divorce lawyers after marriage counselling over with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West approaches divorce lawyers after marriage counselling over with Kim Kardashian
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lauded by expert for fleeing 'royal cage'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lauded by expert for fleeing 'royal cage'
Princess Diana's 1994 biography subjected to derailment attempts, claims friend

Princess Diana's 1994 biography subjected to derailment attempts, claims friend
Kate Middleton and Prince William's communication secretary quits royal household

Kate Middleton and Prince William's communication secretary quits royal household
Duchess Camilla's marriage to Parker Bowles 'came as relief' to the Queen

Duchess Camilla's marriage to Parker Bowles 'came as relief' to the Queen
Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas 'talk regularly' even after split: report

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas 'talk regularly' even after split: report
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marital woes to be shown on 'KUWTK'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marital woes to be shown on 'KUWTK'
Chrissy Teigen delivers savage comeback over attending Joe Biden's inauguration

Chrissy Teigen delivers savage comeback over attending Joe Biden's inauguration

Latest

view all