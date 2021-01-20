Can't connect right now! retry
Gen Bajwa visits Sialkot garrison, lauds officers' 'devotion to defend' Pakistan

Wednesday Jan 20, 2021

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Geo.tv/Files

  • Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa "briefed on situation along working boundary and operational readiness"
  • Gen Bajwa "also interacted with garrison officers and men" at Sialkot garrison
  • Lauds Sialkot garrison officers "for their high morale and indomitable spirit"

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the garrison in Sialkot where he was "briefed on situation along working boundary and operational readiness", the military's media wing said in a statement issued Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Bajwa "also interacted with garrison officers and men. He appreciated their professionalism and devotion to defend motherland in the face of multiple threats".

Gen Bajwa "lauded them for their high morale and indomitable spirit", the ISPR added.

The army chief was received by Corps Commander, Lt Gen Asim Munir on arrival.

