Thomas Markle to explain why his relationship with Meghan Markle went ‘sour’

Meghan Markle and her father Thomas Markle don't share the strongest of bonds as the two have quite famously been on the outs with one another since a long time.



And now, the former lighting director is looking to show the world a glimpse of his ties with his daughter before she married into the British royal family.

Former Royal Editor of The Sun, Charlie Rae spoke on talkRADIO and revealed what might be expected of the “unseen videos and photographs” that could be unveiled in the forthcoming documentary about the Duchess of Sussex.

"Apparently Thomas has made a new documentary which is about his life. But needless to say it's going to be featuring unseen videos and photographs of his beloved, or not so beloved, daughter, Meghan. This is due to come out sometime later this year. It's going to be very very interesting,” he said.

"I'm a bit surprised that Thomas has not used his daughter's own company to produce this one,” joked Rae.

"Her media company is planning to make documentaries after all. It's going to explain, from Thomas, why the relationship went sour, and how he supported her all the way through. Let's remember he has not seen his grandson at all."

"Nor has he met his son-in-law Harry in person either. So this is going to be quite interesting, this documentary. It's coupled with the fact that we've got this court case that's due to come up later this year,” he added.