entertainment
Thursday Jan 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West's political plans remain unscathed as he eyes 2024 presidential run

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 21, 2021

Kanye West's US presidential bid last year was a major flop but that has hardly affected the rapper's determination to fight back in the next election.

Many fans were curious to find out how the artist, who has previously supported Donald Trump, would feel about his presidency ending and US President Joe Biden taking over.

However, with the ugly divorce showdown and a truckload of mental health issues, the rapper is barely concerned about the tremendous political shift at the White House.

A source told HollywoodLife: “Kanye is a bit in his own world right now and not paying much attention to Trump leaving and Biden becoming the President.”

They went on to say that Kanye will “stay out of it.”

“He is going to be non-existent when it comes to the next few days and all of that. He’s working and focusing on music right now, the politics and 2024 have plenty of time to show itself and when they do, everyone will know,” added the insider.

That being said, his own plans to run for president still remain intact for 2024.

“The next time Ye would want to be in the White House is with him being the president himself. That is [Ye’s] mind frame right now when it comes to politics in the future. He still wants [Kanye 2024] to happen and when we get closer, he will go for it full force,” the grapevine added. 

