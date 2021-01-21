Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 21 2021
Man kills wife, four kids over 'honour' in Gujranwala, say police

Thursday Jan 21, 2021

Representational image. Photo: File
  • Woman and her four children killed in Gujranwala, police say
  • Per police, woman's husband Imran confessed to killing his wife, children
  • The man allegedly killed the victim to save his "honour," according to police

GUJRANWALA: A woman, along with her four children, has been killed in Gujranwala, police revealed on Thursday. 

The murders, police said, were committed by the woman's husband — identified as Imran.

After being arrested, Imran confessed to committing the crime, the police said, adding that it was a case of "honour killing" as per Imran's confession. 

Police added that the accused also confessed to "killing all of his children who woke up from their sleep and witnessed him killing their mother." 

Cases of violence against women seem to be on a rise in the country as several cases of honour killing were reported earlier this month. 

A man identified as Liaquat Shar allegedly killed his sister over suspicion of having "illicit relations" with a boy in Ubauro, a town in Sindh's Ghotki district to save his "honour," per police.

The suspect, however, managed to escape arrest and fled before he could be detained.

Read more: Ubauro man allegedly kills sister over suspicion of 'illicit relations with boy'

In another case of "honour killing", a man allegedly axed his wife to death in Khairpur's Piryalo Town in the first week of January 2021. 

According to police, the suspect tried to flee after killing his wife, but he was apprehended.

During interrogation, the person, according to police, "confessed" to his crimes and said that he had killed his wife "for having an affair with another person".

