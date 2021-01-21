Murtaza Wahab says facemask like a 'vaccine' in fight against coronavirus

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab once again stresses on following coronavirus safety protocols



Says that face masks are like a "vaccine" against the deadly virus

12 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus overnight, taking the death toll to 3,855 in Sindh

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Thursday stressed on following coronavirus standard operating procedures, saying that a face mask will "protect us against the contagious disease until we get the vaccine".



"Masks are basically [like] a vaccine. Everyone can wear masks, wash their hands and play a role in preventing the COVID-19," he said.

According to a statement issued by Chief Minister House on Thursday, 12 more patients succumbed to coronavirus overnight, taking the death toll to 3,855 in Sindh.

Meanwhile, 716 new cases were diagnosed across the province when 6,380 tests were conducted during the past 24 hours.

As per the statement, the positivity rate of the virus stands at 11.2% in Sindh.



