Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Murtaza Wahab says facemask like a 'vaccine' in fight against coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 21, 2021

  • Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab once again stresses on following coronavirus safety protocols
  • Says that face masks are like a "vaccine" against the deadly virus
  • 12 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus overnight, taking the death toll to 3,855 in Sindh

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Thursday stressed on following coronavirus standard operating procedures, saying that a face mask will "protect us against the contagious disease until we get the vaccine".

"Masks are basically [like] a vaccine. Everyone can wear masks, wash their hands and play a role in preventing the COVID-19," he said.

Read more: Pakistan to get first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine by Jan 31: Qureshi

According to a statement issued by Chief Minister House on Thursday, 12 more patients succumbed to coronavirus overnight, taking the death toll to 3,855 in Sindh. 

Meanwhile, 716 new cases were diagnosed across the province when 6,380 tests were conducted during the past 24 hours.

As per the statement, the positivity rate of the virus stands at 11.2% in Sindh.


More From Pakistan:

COAS Gen Bajwa lauds ISI's tireless efforts for national security

COAS Gen Bajwa lauds ISI's tireless efforts for national security

#BoycottCannoli: Islamabad restaurant owners say they are 'appalled' at reaction over video

#BoycottCannoli: Islamabad restaurant owners say they are 'appalled' at reaction over video
Several areas of Karachi report power outages for up to 7 hours

Several areas of Karachi report power outages for up to 7 hours
Man kills wife, four kids over 'honour' in Gujranwala, say police

Man kills wife, four kids over 'honour' in Gujranwala, say police
Pakistan's criminal justice system needs to be reworked, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan's criminal justice system needs to be reworked, says PM Imran Khan
Govt to increase electricity prices by Rs1.95 per unit

Govt to increase electricity prices by Rs1.95 per unit
Foreign funding case: ECP says public hearing cannot be held

Foreign funding case: ECP says public hearing cannot be held
Traffic plan issued for anti-Israel rally, Pakistan cricket team practice in Karachi

Traffic plan issued for anti-Israel rally, Pakistan cricket team practice in Karachi
KP bill proposes releasing audio recordings of sexual offender being put to death

KP bill proposes releasing audio recordings of sexual offender being put to death
Karachi ranks seventh among most polluted cities of the world today

Karachi ranks seventh among most polluted cities of the world today
Public holiday on Feb 5 on account of Kashmir Day

Public holiday on Feb 5 on account of Kashmir Day
#BoycottCannoli trends on Twitter as Islamabad cafe owners slammed for mocking staffer's English

#BoycottCannoli trends on Twitter as Islamabad cafe owners slammed for mocking staffer's English

Latest

view all