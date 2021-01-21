Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 21 2021
By
Web Desk

COAS Gen Bajwa lauds ISI's tireless efforts for national security

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 21, 2021

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa during a visit to the Inter-Services Intelligence Headquarters, on January 21, 2021. — ISPR

  • Army chief given comprehensive briefing on regional, national security situation
  • COAS Bajwa lauds ISI's tireless efforts for national security 
  • He expresses his satisfaction over ISI's professional preparedness

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited the Inter-Services Intelligence Headquarters, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military's media wing, the army chief was given a comprehensive briefing on the regional and national security situation.

On the occasion, the army chief appreciated ISI's tireless efforts for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness.

The director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Gen Faiz Hamid received the army chief, the statement read.

Nearly a month ago, COAS Bajwa had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the country's internal and external security situation in a meeting also attended by DG ISI Gen Hamid.

According to the prime minister's office, matters pertaining to the external security situation comprised India's aggression both in occupied Kashmir and across the Line of Control (LoC) through ceasefire violations (CFVs) — which PM Imran Khan had earlier said exceeded 3,000 in 2020 alone.

"Concern was expressed over continuous human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir," the statement from the PM's Office read.

"Ceasefire violations and frequent provocative measures from Indian forces along Line of Control came under discussion," it added.

More From Pakistan:

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari's unofficial wedding date revealed by PPP leaders

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari's unofficial wedding date revealed by PPP leaders
Murtaza Wahab says facemask like a 'vaccine' in fight against coronavirus

Murtaza Wahab says facemask like a 'vaccine' in fight against coronavirus
#BoycottCannoli: Islamabad restaurant owners say they are 'appalled' at reaction over video

#BoycottCannoli: Islamabad restaurant owners say they are 'appalled' at reaction over video
Several areas of Karachi report power outages for up to 7 hours

Several areas of Karachi report power outages for up to 7 hours
Man kills wife, four kids over 'honour' in Gujranwala, say police

Man kills wife, four kids over 'honour' in Gujranwala, say police
Pakistan's criminal justice system needs to be reworked, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan's criminal justice system needs to be reworked, says PM Imran Khan
Govt to increase electricity prices by Rs1.95 per unit

Govt to increase electricity prices by Rs1.95 per unit
Foreign funding case: ECP says public hearing cannot be held

Foreign funding case: ECP says public hearing cannot be held
Traffic plan issued for anti-Israel rally, Pakistan cricket team practice in Karachi

Traffic plan issued for anti-Israel rally, Pakistan cricket team practice in Karachi
KP bill proposes releasing audio recordings of sexual offender being put to death

KP bill proposes releasing audio recordings of sexual offender being put to death
Karachi ranks seventh among most polluted cities of the world today

Karachi ranks seventh among most polluted cities of the world today
Public holiday on Feb 5 on account of Kashmir Day

Public holiday on Feb 5 on account of Kashmir Day

Latest

view all