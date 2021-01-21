COAS Gen Bajwa lauds ISI's tireless efforts for national security

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa during a visit to the Inter-Services Intelligence Headquarters, on January 21, 2021. — ISPR

Army chief given comprehensive briefing on regional, national security situation

COAS Bajwa lauds ISI's tireless efforts for national security

He expresses his satisfaction over ISI's professional preparedness

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited the Inter-Services Intelligence Headquarters, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.



According to the military's media wing, the army chief was given a comprehensive briefing on the regional and national security situation.

On the occasion, the army chief appreciated ISI's tireless efforts for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness.

The director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Gen Faiz Hamid received the army chief, the statement read.



Nearly a month ago, COAS Bajwa had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the country's internal and external security situation in a meeting also attended by DG ISI Gen Hamid.

According to the prime minister's office, matters pertaining to the external security situation comprised India's aggression both in occupied Kashmir and across the Line of Control (LoC) through ceasefire violations (CFVs) — which PM Imran Khan had earlier said exceeded 3,000 in 2020 alone.

"Concern was expressed over continuous human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir," the statement from the PM's Office read.

"Ceasefire violations and frequent provocative measures from Indian forces along Line of Control came under discussion," it added.

