The Higher Education Commission's (HEC) logo. — Twitter/HEC

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Thursday said that fake information was being propagated using its name on social media.



"Some fake images, with HEC social media handles, are circulating, carrying false information about HEC's decisions and policies," the body said in a Twitter post.

HEC said that if social media users wanted verified information, they could reach its official Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts.