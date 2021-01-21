Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 21 2021
Alizeh Shah sets internet ablaze with her stunning selfie

Thursday Jan 21, 2021

Pakistan's much-adored showbiz star Alizeh Shah once again left fans in awe as she shared her latest selfie with a cryptic message about love and hate.

The versatile actress, who stepped into the entertainment industry at a very little age, took to Instagram and shared a sizzling pout selfie with a cryptic message that left fans speculating about her.

She was looking breathtakingly beautiful while sitting in a chair in white tee, wearing a full face of makeup and shocking pink lipstick to show off her glam.

The actress also wrote a cryptic line alongside her stunning photo: "They see me rolling ....they hatin..."


There were rumours making rounds on the Internet that 'Darr Khuda Sey' star Imran Abbas and 'Jo Tu Chahey' actress Alizeh were getting married.

Previously, Alizeh shared her gorgeous photo in a green and yellow jacket. The Ehd-e-Wafa actress had captioned the post: 'Stay where you're a priority, not an option.'

It's Alizeh's second stunning post after Pakistani dashing actor Imran Abbas quashed the rumours about his relationship with the actress.

