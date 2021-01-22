Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 22 2021
Friday Jan 22, 2021

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik’s daughter name revealed

Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed their first baby girl in September and now the US supermodel has revealed the name of their youngster.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have named their daughter ‘Khai’ and the supermodel has also changed her Instagram bio with it.

Gigi’s Instagram bio reads: “Khai’s mom”.

The 25-year-old unveiled the name of her first child on the same day she turned four months old on Thursday.

Earlier, in her Insta story, Gigi shared a sweet photo of herself with daughter Khai and captioned it, 'my girl. 4 months & THE BEST KID.'

In the adorable picture, only cheek and one arm of the youngster was visible.

The celebrity couple has not yet revealed the face of their baby girl.

