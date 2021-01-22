Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jan 22 2021
MHMehtab Haider

ECNEC approves Rs13.3b for HEC's advanced skill development programme

MHMehtab Haider

Friday Jan 22, 2021

  • Rs13.3 billion approved by ECNEC for advanced skill development programme.
  • Project being implemented under Prime Minister Knowledge Economy Task Force Initiative.

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Thursday set aside Rs13.3 billion for an advanced skill development programme to be executed by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), The News reported

A summary was presented before the committee during a meeting being chaired by Abdul Hafeez Shaikh regarding the provision of advanced skill development through International Scholarship Phase-1 for master's and PhD programmes. 

The committee approved the project at a rationalised cost of Rs13.3 billion. 

In March 2020, the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) had approved the revised PC-1 of the "Advanced Skills Development through International Scholarships- Phase I" and forwarded it to ECNEC for final approval. 

A report in the Radio Pakistan stated that the project, costing up to Rs12.46 billion is being implemented under the Prime Minister Knowledge Economy Task Force Initiative. 

The programme aims to provide international standard education to the students of various levels who cannot afford to avail such opportunities. Under the scholarship programme, around 700 students will be sent abroad for study in PhD and master's programmes.

