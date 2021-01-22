Former ‘The Only Way is Essex’ star Mick Norcross found dead at his residence

Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Friday Jan 22 2021
Tributes flooded in for former British reality TV star Mick Norcross, who died at the age of 57 on Thursday.

Police have confirmed his death after they were called to his home in Bulphan, Essex on Thursday.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner", police said in a statement.

Mick Norcross was best known for his appearances on the British reality series The Only Way is Essex.

He made his debut on The Only Way is Essex during the show's 2nd season in 2011.

Tributes flooded in for Mick after the news of his demise was announced.

Mick Norcross friend and co-star Mario Falcone turned to Instagram and paid rich tribute to him.

Sharing his throwback photos with Mick, Mario wrote, “This one is very hard to accept. I had so much respect and admiration for this man. I had the honour of filming with him a lot on Towie and also to be good friends away from the show.”

He further said, “When I went through my battle with depression and suicide you were the only one from the whole show that reached out and cared about me. You were someone I looked upto and held in the highest regard. The thought of you going through the same pain and emotional darkness I did breaks my heart.”

“You will be sorely missed by so many! Thank you for the many memories in the sugar hut, the wild parties, the advice and dropping me off to get my R8. The world has lost a very good man. RIP Mick Norcross.” 

