Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik’s daughter’s name is a nod to the model’s grandmother

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik unleashed chaos all over the internet after they very discreetly revealed the name of their four-month-old daughter.

And after the news broke out, fans have now discovered the meaning as well as the person whom they supposedly honoured by naming their first child Khai Hadid Malik.

One fan commented about the meaning, saying Khai means ‘crowned’ in Arabic and Gigi having Palestinian roots and Zayn having Pakistani heritage, it would make sense for the couple to pick an Arabic name for their little angel.

Other fans also speculated that the name was a nod to the model’s grandmother Khairiah Hadid.

For the unversed, Gigi sparked a frenzy earlier today after she subtly revealed the name of her baby girl by making a little addition in her Instagram bio.

“Khai’s mom,” she wrote.