Fans compare Isabelle Kaif with Katrina Kaif as she unveils first look of her new film

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif unveiled the first look of her upcoming film and the fans can’t stop comparing her with the sibling.

Isabelle Kaif will star alongside Pulkit Samrat in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed.

She turned to Instagram and shared the first look of the film, saying “Namaste - Aadaab Ab hogi jaldi aapse mulaqaat! So excited to share with you guys the first look of #SuswagatamKhushaamadeed.”

Meanwhile, superstar Salman Khan has extended best wishes to Isabelle after she unveiled the first look of the film.

Khan shared the same picture of Isabelle from her film and wrote, “Arre wah pullku n Isa .. u gus r looking amazing together in #SuswagatamKhushaamadeed. [sic]”

He also congratulated them and extended best wishes for the success of the new film.



The Tiger Zinda Hai actor wrote, “Congrats n all the best. God bless @isakaif @pulkitsamrat.”