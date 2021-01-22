Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Friday Jan 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Fans compare Isabelle Kaif with Katrina Kaif as she unveils first look of her new film

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 22, 2021

Fans compare Isabelle Kaif with Katrina Kaif as she unveils first look of her new film

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif unveiled the first look of her upcoming film and the fans can’t stop comparing her with the sibling.

Isabelle Kaif will star alongside Pulkit Samrat in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed.

She turned to Instagram and shared the first look of the film, saying “Namaste - Aadaab Ab hogi jaldi aapse mulaqaat! So excited to share with you guys the first look of #SuswagatamKhushaamadeed.”

Meanwhile, superstar Salman Khan has extended best wishes to Isabelle after she unveiled the first look of the film.

Khan shared the same picture of Isabelle from her film and wrote, “Arre wah pullku n Isa .. u gus r looking amazing together in #SuswagatamKhushaamadeed. [sic]”

He also congratulated them and extended best wishes for the success of the new film.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor wrote, “Congrats n all the best. God bless @isakaif @pulkitsamrat.”

More From Bollywood:

Kareena Kapoor on having fights with Saif Ali Khan: ‘He always apologizes first’

Kareena Kapoor on having fights with Saif Ali Khan: ‘He always apologizes first’

Sara Ali Khan enjoys getaway to Maldives with mum, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan enjoys getaway to Maldives with mum, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli appear in public for first time since becoming parents

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli appear in public for first time since becoming parents
Sara Ali Khan beaches in Maldives, stuns in snaps

Sara Ali Khan beaches in Maldives, stuns in snaps
Tiger Shroff leaves girlfriend Disha Patani awestruck with BTS video of his song ‘Casanova’

Tiger Shroff leaves girlfriend Disha Patani awestruck with BTS video of his song ‘Casanova’
Sunny Leone touches on her tips to balancing the ‘personal and professional’

Sunny Leone touches on her tips to balancing the ‘personal and professional’
Saif Ali Khan spills the beans behind his Vikram Vedha ensemble: ‘I will find a way’

Saif Ali Khan spills the beans behind his Vikram Vedha ensemble: ‘I will find a way’
Deepika Padukone confirms her next film with Shah Rukh Khan

Deepika Padukone confirms her next film with Shah Rukh Khan
Alia Bhatt returns to sets of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' a day after she was hospitalized in Mumbai

Alia Bhatt returns to sets of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' a day after she was hospitalized in Mumbai
Deepika Padukone stuns in recent photoshoot

Deepika Padukone stuns in recent photoshoot
Taapsee Pannu is keeping marriage off the cards with Mathias Boe for now

Taapsee Pannu is keeping marriage off the cards with Mathias Boe for now
Saif Ali Khan over the moon about becoming a father again

Saif Ali Khan over the moon about becoming a father again

Latest

view all