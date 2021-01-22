The sooner Pakistan abolishes NAB, the better: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi addressing a press conference on Friday, January 22, in Islamabad. — Screengrab via Geo News

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says Pakistan must abolish NAB for its betterment

Says the "the most corrupt government in power at present"

Says many other names are going to be exposed in Broadsheet scandal

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday said that "the sooner Pakistan decides to do away with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the better".



He was addressing a press conference along with senior PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal and Khurram Dastgir Khan in the federal capital on Friday.

Referring to the Broadsheet LLC scandal and criticising the country's accountability watchdog for the "corruption therein" Abbasi said that the sooner the state decides to abolish the bureau, the better it would be for the country.

"Many other people are going to be exposed in the Broadsheet scandal," he said, adding that at present, Pakistan has the "most corrupt government in power".

"Those appointed to track down corruption turned out to be the most corrupt in the country themselves," he said. "Every job is being sold in the Punjab government today. How will corrupt people stop corruption?"

Speaking about the former Supreme Court judge Azmat Saeed who has been appointed to head the Broadsheet Inquiry, Abbasi said that he "requests Azmat Saeed not to head the inquiry because he himself was part of NAB."



"Don't be a part of the deal which puts the country's honour at stake," he said.

Read more: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi meets Nawaz Sharif in London: sources

Justice (retd) Azmat Saeed was employed as the deputy prosecutor general of NAB in the year 2000 for a period of one year. He was appointed special prosecutor of NAB in 2001 to pursue cases before the accountability courts at Attock Fort and Rawalpindi.



Shahid Khaqan Abbasi further said that the Broadsheet scandal is not about probing corruption worth a few million rupees but it is the "story of destroying politics in the country."



He also urged the PTI government to make the Broadsheet LLC inquiry transparent and share its findings with the public.

Read more: Retired Justice Azmat Saeed to head govt's probe into Broadsheet LLC scandal







