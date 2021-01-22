'Noonie Swag': Rana Sanaullah's lion face mask turns heads in court, on Twitter

PML-N lawmaker Rana Sanaullah arrives at an accountability court in Lahore, Pakistan, January 22, 2021. Twitter/Muhammad Bilal/via Geo.tv

People are mesmerised by Rana Sanaullah's lion face mask

Lion is a central symbol and mascot of PML-N

Sanaullah's style not only turned heads at the court but also on Twitter

LAHORE: The face mask of PML-N's key leader and National Assembly lawmaker Rana Sanaullah became the centre of attention everywhere — including on Twitter — as he appeared before an accountability court for party peer Khawaja Asif's hearing in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) case.

When Rana Sanaullah arrived at the accountability court today, onlookers and admirers of the PML-N present to show solidarity to the party leaders were mesmerised by his mask, which had an image of the lower half of a lion's face.

The lion is a central symbol and mascot of the former ruling party headed by PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

It is noteworthy that the court had earlier sent Khawaja Asif to jail on judicial remand in the assets-beyond-means case filed by Pakistan's anti-graft watchdog.



