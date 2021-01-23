Resolve problems faced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa varsities, CM Mahmood Khan tells HEC

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan urges Higher Education Commission chairperson to resolve Khyber Pakhtunkhwa varsities’ issues

HEC Chairperson Tariq Banuri gives assurances of working with KP government to raise the standard of higher education in province

It was agreed that a close coordination would be established between the KP higher education department and HEC

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan wants Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairperson Tariq Banuri to help resolve the problems of KP's government universities.

The KP CM and HEC head had a meeting at the CM House on Friday. Special Assistant to CM on Higher Education and Information Kamran Bangash, Higher Education Secretary Muhammad Daud and other senior officials were present.

The HEC chairperson gave assurances of working with the KP government to resolve the issues of government universities and raising the standard of higher education in the province.

Earlier, the HEC chair had informed the chief minister about the initiatives being taken by the commission to improve the quality of education and research in public sector universities, The News reported.

It was agreed that a close coordination would be established between the KP Higher Education Department and the HEC. A decision was made that to ensure effective representation of the provincial government on the commission, the secretary Higher Education Department would personally attend the meetings of HEC.

The KP government will present its recommendations and proposals to HEC in the upcoming meeting of the Council of Common Interests.