Hollywood
Saturday Jan 23 2021
Shakira over the moon as her ‘Girl Like Me’ hits 200 million views on YouTube

Saturday Jan 23, 2021

Shakira over the moon as her ‘Girl Like Me’ hits 200 million views on YouTube

Singer, actress and dancer Shakira is delighted as her music video Girl Like Me hit 200 million views on YouTube since its release on December 4, 2020.

The Waka Waka singer turned to Instagram and shared her joy with the fans.

Posting the video clip marked with 200 million, Shakira wrote, “Shak’s ‘Girl Like Me’ video with @BEP has hit 200m views on YouTube!”

On December 4, Shakira took to Instagram and announced the release of Girl Like Me.

Sharing the music video, the singer had said, “New video, 'Girl Like Me' with the Black Eyed Peas! I had so much fun with this one -- hope you guys love watching as much as we did shooting!”

