Pakistan 'paying the price for historic incompetence': Maryam Nawaz

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif is seen gesturing as she speaks in the first public rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, on October 16, 2020. — AFP/Files

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday lambasted the government, saying that Pakistan is paying the price for its "historic incompetence".

"Pakistan is paying the price for this servile, historically unqualified and incompetent (government)," she wrote on Twitter, in response to news that the United Nations has barred its employees from travelling via any Pakistan-based airlines.

"Due to the way things were handled by these novices, the country is facing embarrassment the world over. First the PIA pilots were humiliated around the world and now the airline has fallen to such a point. Pakistan never saw such days ever," Maryam said.



The United Nations has asked all its staff across the world to avoid travelling on Pakistan-registered airline, including the national flag carrier, over the alleged dubious licences of their pilots.

“Due to an ongoing investigation of the CAA [Civil Aviation Authority] Pakistan…due to dubious licenses caution is advised on the use of Pakistan-registered air operators,” said an advisory issued by the UN Security Management System (UNSMS).

The advisory has been issued for all Pakistan-registered carriers and has been recommended to all the UN agencies, including the UN Development Programme, World Health Organisation, UN High Commission for Refugees, Food and Agriculture Organisation, UN Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation and others.