Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jan 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan 'paying the price for historic incompetence': Maryam Nawaz

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 23, 2021

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif is seen gesturing as she speaks in the first public rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, on October 16, 2020. — AFP/Files

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday lambasted the government, saying that Pakistan is paying the price for its "historic incompetence".

"Pakistan is paying the price for this servile, historically unqualified and incompetent (government)," she wrote on Twitter, in response to news that the United Nations has barred its employees from travelling via any Pakistan-based airlines.

"Due to the way things were handled by these novices, the country is facing embarrassment the world over. First the PIA pilots were humiliated around the world and now the airline has fallen to such a point. Pakistan never saw such days ever," Maryam said.

The United Nations has asked all its staff across the world to avoid travelling on Pakistan-registered airline, including the national flag carrier, over the alleged dubious licences of their pilots.

“Due to an ongoing investigation of the CAA [Civil Aviation Authority] Pakistan…due to dubious licenses caution is advised on the use of Pakistan-registered air operators,” said an advisory issued by the UN Security Management System (UNSMS).

The advisory has been issued for all Pakistan-registered carriers and has been recommended to all the UN agencies, including the UN Development Programme, World Health Organisation, UN High Commission for Refugees, Food and Agriculture Organisation, UN Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation and others.

More From Pakistan:

Rawalpindi man killed during TikTok stunt on railway track

Rawalpindi man killed during TikTok stunt on railway track
Murad Ali Shah, Ali Zaidi pen complaint letters to PM Imran Khan after spat during Karachi meeting

Murad Ali Shah, Ali Zaidi pen complaint letters to PM Imran Khan after spat during Karachi meeting
UHS Lahore issues provisional merit list for Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan college's MBBS seats

UHS Lahore issues provisional merit list for Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan college's MBBS seats
Sheikh Rasheed backs Bilawal, says no-confidence motion 'only way to oust govt'

Sheikh Rasheed backs Bilawal, says no-confidence motion 'only way to oust govt'
Fissures emerge in PDM as PPP, PML-N propose divergent strategies to overthrow govt

Fissures emerge in PDM as PPP, PML-N propose divergent strategies to overthrow govt
Pak vs SA: Revised traffic plan issued for Karachi Test

Pak vs SA: Revised traffic plan issued for Karachi Test
HEC issues advisory for Pakistani students enrolled in China universities

HEC issues advisory for Pakistani students enrolled in China universities
Cannoli owners put to shame in Ali Gul Pir, George Fulton parody video

Cannoli owners put to shame in Ali Gul Pir, George Fulton parody video
Title of 'Mufti' withdrawn from Abdul Qavi post Hareem Shah episode

Title of 'Mufti' withdrawn from Abdul Qavi post Hareem Shah episode
UHS Lahore issues provisional list of candidates for open merit MBBS/BDS

UHS Lahore issues provisional list of candidates for open merit MBBS/BDS
Balochistan fishermen instructed to remain cautious amid storm fears

Balochistan fishermen instructed to remain cautious amid storm fears
Bilawal House denies reports of 1000 guests invited to Bakhtawar's wedding

Bilawal House denies reports of 1000 guests invited to Bakhtawar's wedding

Latest

view all