Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jan 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Weather update: Karachi likely to remain dusty till evening

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 23, 2021

  • According to the Air Quality Index (AQI), Karachi's atmosphere today (Saturday) is harmful for health
  • The port city ranked 12th among the most polluted cities in the world
  • According to the Air Quality Index, 166 particulate matter was recorded in Karachi today

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Saturday that the city's weather will remain dusty, cold and dry till evening.

Karachiites woke up to a dusty Saturday morning as visibility in the provincial capital reduced to three kilometres. 

According to the Air Quality Index (AQI), Karachi's atmosphere today is harmful for health.

The city's visibility reduced to 1.2 kilometres near the airport due to dusty weather, the Met office said.

On the other hand, the AQI showed that due to the unhealthy atmosphere, the port city ranked 12th among the most polluted cities in the world today.

Photo Courtesy: AirQualityIndex

About 166 particulate matter was recorded in Karachi today, while China's Shenyang and Wuhan topped the list of most polluted cities in the world.

Read more: Dense fog engulfs Karachi, Lahore amid cold and dry weather

The AQI also highlighted that as per classification, 151 to 200 degrees of pollution is harmful to health, 201 to 300 degrees of pollution is extremely harmful to health, while more than 301 degrees indicates hazardous pollution.

The Met department said that the current temperature of in Karachi is 19°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover between 12°C to 14°C during the rest of the day.

Wind is blowing at a speed of 10km per hour with a humidity of 17%, while winds from the northwest are likely to blow at a speed of 18 to 36km per hour in the metropolis.

More From Pakistan:

Shafqat Mehmood says encroachment on Pakistan Railways’ land may jeopardize ML-1 project

Shafqat Mehmood says encroachment on Pakistan Railways’ land may jeopardize ML-1 project
Karachi pizza delivery rider missing for the last nine days, family suspects kidnapping

Karachi pizza delivery rider missing for the last nine days, family suspects kidnapping
Resolve problems faced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa varsities, CM Mahmood Khan tells HEC

Resolve problems faced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa varsities, CM Mahmood Khan tells HEC
UN asks staff to avoid travelling on Pakistan-registered airlines

UN asks staff to avoid travelling on Pakistan-registered airlines
Two policewomen from KP representing Pakistan at UN peacekeeping mission in Sudan

Two policewomen from KP representing Pakistan at UN peacekeeping mission in Sudan
China to direct companies to speed up export of coronavirus vaccines to Pakistan

China to direct companies to speed up export of coronavirus vaccines to Pakistan
Afghan peace: Biden administration assures Pakistan of continued assistance

Afghan peace: Biden administration assures Pakistan of continued assistance
Balochistan Education Endowment Fund announces yearly scholarship scheme

Balochistan Education Endowment Fund announces yearly scholarship scheme
Coronavirus: Sindh govt allows shopping malls to remain open on Saturdays, Sundays

Coronavirus: Sindh govt allows shopping malls to remain open on Saturdays, Sundays
PM Imran Khan says he has 'nothing to do with the Broadsheet issue'

PM Imran Khan says he has 'nothing to do with the Broadsheet issue'
PIA pays $7 million to jet company after plane gets impounded in Malaysia

PIA pays $7 million to jet company after plane gets impounded in Malaysia
Urdu mushaira to be held outside restaurant in protest against #CannoliOwners

Urdu mushaira to be held outside restaurant in protest against #CannoliOwners

Latest

view all