Weather update: Karachi likely to remain dusty till evening

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Saturday that the city's weather will remain dusty, cold and dry till evening.



Karachiites woke up to a dusty Saturday morning as visibility in the provincial capital reduced to three kilometres.

The city's visibility reduced to 1.2 kilometres near the airport due to dusty weather, the Met office said.



On the other hand, the AQI showed that due to the unhealthy atmosphere, the port city ranked 12th among the most polluted cities in the world today.

Photo Courtesy: AirQualityIndex

About 166 particulate matter was recorded in Karachi today, while China's Shenyang and Wuhan topped the list of most polluted cities in the world.

The AQI also highlighted that as per classification, 151 to 200 degrees of pollution is harmful to health, 201 to 300 degrees of pollution is extremely harmful to health, while more than 301 degrees indicates hazardous pollution.

The Met department said that the current temperature of in Karachi is 19°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover between 12°C to 14°C during the rest of the day.

Wind is blowing at a speed of 10km per hour with a humidity of 17%, while winds from the northwest are likely to blow at a speed of 18 to 36km per hour in the metropolis.