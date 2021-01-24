Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jan 24 2021
By
Web Desk

PTA introduces measures to block spam, unsolicited calls and messages

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 24, 2021

Logo of the Pakistani Telecommunication Authority (PTA). Photo: PTA
  • PTA introduces measures to block unwanted calls and messages
  • To block telemarketing communication, users can register their numbers to PTA's Do not Call Register (DNCR) 
  • PTA reminds users not to share accounts numbers, passwords, or other information with anyone

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has recently introduced measures for the public to block spam and unsolicited calls and messages. 

According to an official notification issued in this regard, the PTA said that "unwanted calls and messages can be disruptive but there are steps people can take to minimise them."

Read more: PTA issues statement on WhatsApp privacy policy

Blocking telemarketing communication 

Those who do not wish to receive telemarketing-related messages can register their number on PTA's Do Not Call Register (DNCR).

All they have to do is type 'reg' and SMS to 3627.

The notification added that if the problem persists, users can contact their respective service providers. 

Those who wish to receive the telemarketing communication messages again can type 'unreg' and send a message to 3627.

Block spamming/unsolicited communication 

Those who wish to block spam or unsolicited communication can type the spammer's cell number, give space, paste the received message and SMS it to 9000.

Block obnoxious/unknown calls and messages

Users who are fed up of obnoxious and unknown calls and messages can now block them by dialling *420# (for Jazz, Telenor, and Ufone subscribers), or 420 (for Zong subscribers).

The PTA also advised users not to give out their personal information, such as account numbers, passwords, or any other information in response to unknown or unexpected calls and SMS.

Read more: PTA directs telecom companies to improve voice, SMS and data services

