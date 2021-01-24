Can't connect right now! retry
Shafqat Mehmood says education the foundation of a country's progress, prosperity

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood. — Photo: Facebook/Shafqat.Mahmood.Official/ File
  • Shafqat Mehmood says education is the foundation of a country's progress and prosperity
  • Says it is the right of every child to have equal educational opportunities and facilities
  • Says sending out-of-schools children to school is the government's top-most priority

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Sunday sent a special message to Pakistani students on the occasion of International Education Day saying that "education is the key to the country's progress and prosperity".

In his message, the minister added that it is the "right of every child to have equal educational opportunities and facilities," therefore, the government is working to ensure that on every level.

Read more: Schools reopening: Shafqat Mehmood memes storm social media

"Even today, millions of students in Pakistan are out of school. Sending them to schools is the top-most priority of the government," he said.

Shedding light on the disruption of educational activities because of the coronavirus pandemic, Shafqat Mehmood said that the government is employing efforts and mobilising its resources to make up for the loss of time that students had to suffer due to the lockdown. 

"It is our national duty to equip the younger generation of Pakistan with the power of education, and all classes of society must play a part in ensuring that," he said. 

Read more: Shafqat Mehmood surprised over students' negative reaction to schools reopening

The United Nations General Assembly has proclaimed 24 January as International Day of Education in celebration of the role of education for peace and development.

The third International Day of Education (January 24) will be marked on Monday 25 January 2021 under the theme ‘Recover and Revitalise Education for the COVID-19 Generation’.

