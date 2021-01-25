The Society for International Education announces Sister2Sister Exchange Programme 2021

Photo: US Embassy in Islamabad/ Instagram

Female university and college students can apply

Qualifying students will be able to study in the US or abroad for summer exchange

Students aged 18 to 24 are eligible to apply

The Society for International Education, funded by the United States Department of State, has opened applications for the selection process of the Sister2Sister Exchange Programme 2021.

Under the scheme, interested college and university female students from Pakistan are invited to complete and submit an online application form, which can be downloaded from the official website of the programme https://www.sister2sister.pk.





According to the website, the Sister2Sister Exchange Programme "plans to prepare young Pakistani women for future career opportunities in Pakistan or abroad by enabling their participation in US universities' summer undergraduate programmes.

"The programme will work towards developing mentorship and connecting young Pakistani women to academic and professional networks for educational and career advancement," the website says.



Eligibility criteria

Female only

Pakistani citizen

18- 24 years old on 1st June 2021. (Born between 1st June 1997 to 1st June 2003)

Minimum 12 years of education

Currently enrolled in a college or university and committed to returning to their home universities following the completion of the program.

If you have completed a 2-year Bachelors Programme and are currently enrolled in the 1st year of Masters Program OR if you are in your 1st, 2nd or 3rd year of 4- year Bachelors Program.

Have strong leadership qualities and potential in their university and community activities

Have an interest in learning about the United States

Have a high level of academic achievement in grades, awards and provide reference letters.

At least 70% overall marks in the previous 3 academic years.

Proficient in English.

Students from diverse backgrounds, especially those students who have not previously had opportunities to travel internationally are encouraged to apply.

Have not been to the United States.

What does the programme cover?

Sister2Sister Exchange Program covers:

Full tuition fees

Travel cost to and from the United States

Health insurance

Accommodation and food

Visa fees

Deadline

The deadline to apply for the programme is January 31, 2021.