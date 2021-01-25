Census-2017 results to be discussed in CCI meeting on Jan 27

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting on January 27. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting on January 27, The News reported on Monday.

The meeting will likely give the approval to release the results of the national census held in 2017 and will also discuss the establishment of the permanent secretariat of CCI.

The CCI is expected to have a heated debate on the controversial results of the census as the PPP-led Sindh government has strongly rejected its approval by the Federal Cabinet.

The meeting will also review the past decisions of the council, whereas, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA)'s annual report for 2018-19 will be presented.



The proposal to impose a windfall levy on crude oil and natural gas will also be the part of CCI agenda and the summary to import LNG will also be brought under discussion.

The issues related to Higher Education Commission (HEC) regarding the 18th Amendment and funding plan for health, and population likely to be discussed in the forthcoming meeting.

The CCI meeting will also discuss the working of the Pakistan Standard Quality and Control Authority.