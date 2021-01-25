Did you know: Shafqat Mehmood's daughter is a famous Pakistani actress





Pakistani actress Tara Mahmood. Photo: Tara Mahmood Instagram

Tara Mahmood has starred in several hit drama serials such as Suno Chanda, Inspector Khoji and others

She is Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood's daughter

Tara rose to prominence by playing supporting roles in films like ‘Seedlings’ (2012) and ‘Good Morning Karachi’ (2013)



Pakistani actress Tara Mahmood is a renowned actress that has starred in many interesting drama serials and projects in the country. However, did you know that she is also the daughter of veteran PTI leader and Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood?

Read more: Shafqat Mehmood terms education the foundation of a country's progress, prosperity

The actress, who is quite active on Instagram, has shared pictures of her parents on her profile in the recent past. Tara had taken to Instagram to share a picture of her father, Shafqat Mahmood and her mother, from her profile a couple of weeks ago.

She posted an old photo of the education minister with his wife, referring to them as her parents and "#Mylifeline".

A few pictures of the actress with her father have also started doing the rounds on social media after a few online publications got to know that she is the daughter of the minister.

On February 19 last year, she had taken to Instagram and posted an endearing birthday wish for her father.





Shafqat Mahmood with his daughter, Tara Mahmood. Photo: social media.

She made her debut with acclaimed actor and musician Ahmad Ali Butt in the TV series "Inspector Khoji" and has gone on to star in many famous TV shows and drama serials.

A veteran actress, Tara rose to prominence by playing supporting roles in films like ‘Seedlings’ (2012) and ‘Good Morning Karachi’ (2013). Her performance in drama serials ‘Muhabbat Subha Ka Sitara Hai’ (2014), ‘Diyar-e-Dil’ and ‘Jackson Heights’ (2015) earned her a wide spread acclaim. She has also appeared in hit drama serial ‘Suno Chanda’ and its sequel ‘Suno Chanda 2’.



In an earlier interview, she had said that her drama serial Anaa remains her most memorable project of all time.

The actress had also revealed in the same interview that she was envious of American singer Billie Eilish and her celebrity crush is comedian Trever Noah.