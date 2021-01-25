Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jan 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Sarah Ferguson all praises for 'The Crown' and her portrayal in it

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 25, 2021

Netflix original series The Crown became a heated topic of discourse after it released its bombshell new season. 

And while the members of the British royal family have largely kept mum about their portrayal on the drama, one former royal has broken her silence.

Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, addressed her wedding portrayal on Peter Morgan’s show.

During an interview with Us Weekly, the Duchess of York said: “I thought it was filmed beautifully. The cinematography was excellent. I loved the way they put my wedding in as well.”

The former member of the royal family was featured in two episodes of the fourth season of The Crown, which also included her wedding with Prince Andrew in 1986. 

More From Entertainment:

BTS announces release of ‘BE (Essential Edition)'

BTS announces release of ‘BE (Essential Edition)'
Priyanka Chopra begins work on latest project 'Citadel'

Priyanka Chopra begins work on latest project 'Citadel'
Joe Exotic pins hope on Joe Biden to grant him clemency

Joe Exotic pins hope on Joe Biden to grant him clemency
How did Prince Harry propose to Meghan Markle?

How did Prince Harry propose to Meghan Markle?
What keeps Prince Philip hale and hearty at the age of 99?

What keeps Prince Philip hale and hearty at the age of 99?
Prince Harry and William were ‘visibly uncomfortable’ at Charles, Camilla’s nuptials

Prince Harry and William were ‘visibly uncomfortable’ at Charles, Camilla’s nuptials

Meghan Markle’s brother says she was ‘head over heels’ for ex Trevor Engelson

Meghan Markle’s brother says she was ‘head over heels’ for ex Trevor Engelson
‘Unlike Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hasn’t found a place to call his own’

‘Unlike Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hasn’t found a place to call his own’
Anne Hathaway felt ‘empowered’ after facing online abuse

Anne Hathaway felt ‘empowered’ after facing online abuse
Leonardo DiCaprio reminds President Joe Biden to confront climate crisis

Leonardo DiCaprio reminds President Joe Biden to confront climate crisis

Prince Harry ‘changed for the better’ after Meghan Markle came along

Prince Harry ‘changed for the better’ after Meghan Markle came along
Prince Harry touches on everything Meghan Markle has been up to in 2020

Prince Harry touches on everything Meghan Markle has been up to in 2020

Latest

view all