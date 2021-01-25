Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Jan 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif reacts to Varun Dhawan's wedding

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 25, 2021

Katrina Kaif on Monday took to social media to send her best wishes to Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, who tied the knot on Sunday. 

The "Bharat" actress shared a picture of the couple to her Instagram stories with a caption that read: "Congratulations my dear [email protected] & @natashadalal88... here's to forever and ever and so much happiness."

Varun got married to his longtime girlfriend Natasha at the Mansion House in Alibaug. There was no official announcement made by the couple as they wanted to keep the wedding a private affair.

More From Bollywood:

Take a look at Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's wedding festivities

Take a look at Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's wedding festivities
Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Jayashree Ramaiah found hanging at her residence

Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Jayashree Ramaiah found hanging at her residence
Alia Bhatt confirms release of ‘RRR’ in cinemas in October

Alia Bhatt confirms release of ‘RRR’ in cinemas in October
Karan Johar sends love, blessings to newlywed couple Varun Dhawan, Natasha

Karan Johar sends love, blessings to newlywed couple Varun Dhawan, Natasha
Deepika Padukone marks three years of blockbuster ‘Padmaavat’

Deepika Padukone marks three years of blockbuster ‘Padmaavat’
Janhvi Kapoor’s film ‘Good Lucky Jerry’ shoot halted by protesting farmers

Janhvi Kapoor’s film ‘Good Lucky Jerry’ shoot halted by protesting farmers
Priyanka Chopra talks about her role of Pinky in 'The White Tiger'

Priyanka Chopra talks about her role of Pinky in 'The White Tiger'
Varun Dhawan’s car meets with accident right before his wedding to Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan’s car meets with accident right before his wedding to Natasha Dalal
Disha Patani’s dance video goes viral

Disha Patani’s dance video goes viral
Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ to release next year

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ to release next year
Kareena Kapoor drops jaws as she stuns in glam shoot

Kareena Kapoor drops jaws as she stuns in glam shoot
Sara Ali Khan serves killer looks while vacationing in Maldives

Sara Ali Khan serves killer looks while vacationing in Maldives

Latest

view all