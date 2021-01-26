Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle’s friend Jessica Mulroney gets candid about mental health struggles

Meghan Markle’s friend Jessica Mulroney says struggle to protect mental health is something very real

Meghan Markle’s friend Jessica Mulroney, who is an avid social media user, has said that the struggle to protect mental health is something ‘very real’.

Sharing a sketch inscribed with “Happy family" on Instagram, Jessica said, “Despite the past 7 months, I always try to remember that THIS is what’s important. Thank you for all your kind messages and letters.”

She went on to say, “The struggle to protect our mental health is something very real and I’m more determined than ever to continue the conversation.”

Commenting on the post, one of her friends wrote, “I agree. I hope one day they teach children more about mental well being in classrooms. And what “red flags are”.”

“I hope we all learn tools on managing our own personalities and others. I hope one day people stop wearing other people’s scars. I hope one day humans stop hurting each other out of insecurity. Till then. I box. And work on me. sending you and your family a big old hug.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

