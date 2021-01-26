Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 26 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Harry Potter’ series denounced for giving royalties to ‘transphobic’ J.K. Rowling

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

British writer J.K. Rowling is facing the wrath once again after word got out about a live-action TV series based on the Harry Potter books.

Social media was up in arms over the news as users claimed the new HBO Max project could give more royalties to the author who was under fire last year over her transphobic comments.

For the unversed, Rowling riled up the world last year in June when she dropped her comment on a news story, headlined: “Opinion: Creating a more equal post-Covid-19 world for people who menstruate.”

Sharing the story on Twitter, Rowling wrote: “‘People who menstruate?’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West touched down in LA amid Kim Kardashian divorce rumours

Kanye West touched down in LA amid Kim Kardashian divorce rumours
Daggers drawn: Seth Rogen and Ted Cruz trade barbs for days on Twitter

Daggers drawn: Seth Rogen and Ted Cruz trade barbs for days on Twitter
Gigi Hadid dropped hints about her daughter’s name last year

Gigi Hadid dropped hints about her daughter’s name last year
Princess Diana shielded her nieces during a terrifying encounter with a reporter

Princess Diana shielded her nieces during a terrifying encounter with a reporter
Kelly Clarkson likely to take over Ellen DeGeneres’ top spot

Kelly Clarkson likely to take over Ellen DeGeneres’ top spot

Prince Charles could bring instability and uncertainty for monarchy when he is king

Prince Charles could bring instability and uncertainty for monarchy when he is king
Kim Kardashian ‘not ready’ to divorce Kanye West

Kim Kardashian ‘not ready’ to divorce Kanye West
Jennifer Lopez stuns onlookers with her perfect physique

Jennifer Lopez stuns onlookers with her perfect physique
Donald Trump ‘insulted’ Queen Elizabeth with several royal breaches

Donald Trump ‘insulted’ Queen Elizabeth with several royal breaches
Cardi-B delights fans with her new plan

Cardi-B delights fans with her new plan

Chris Evans shares emotional moment of watching Marvel's Avengers: Endgame with audience

Chris Evans shares emotional moment of watching Marvel's Avengers: Endgame with audience
Billie Eilish shares untold story about her lifestyle

Billie Eilish shares untold story about her lifestyle

Latest

view all