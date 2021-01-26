PTI files foreign funding case against JUI-F

PTI lodges foreign funding case against JUI-F

Requests ECP to summon Maulana Fazl and inquire about funding

Petition includes transcript of TV interview of former JUI-F leader admitting to the party taking foreign funds

ISLAMABAD: The PTI filed a foreign funding case against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in the Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday.

An application for it was submitted to the ECP by PTI MNA Farrukh Habib. It says former JUI-F senior leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed admitted in an interview that JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman and other party leaders frequently visited Libya and Iraq and received funding from there.

A transcript of the interview is included in the petition.

Habib said, in his petition, that Hafiz Hussain Ahmed confessed that JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman took funds from Libya and Iraq.



Maulana Khan Muhammad Sherani should be called, Habib said, adding that Fazl has to reveal where he got funding from.

The ECP has summoned 19 parties, Habib said, suggesting Fazl should submit receipts to the ECP.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had given directions for government spokespersons to expose the Opposition’s propaganda and said that those trying to trap the PTI in a foreign funding case are now trapped themselves.

The directions from the premier came while presiding over a meeting of government officials where they apprised PM Imran of matters related to Broadsheet, the foreign funding case and crackdown on land grabbers.

The prime minister said the government’s position in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) proved to be correct.

The foreign funding case has now become a key agenda of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) anti-government campaign, which they believe will help them dethrone Imran Khan. The Opposition parties are demanding the ECP to not delay the case any further.



While explaining the government’s view, PM Imran said that he wanted a transparent and fair investigation into the Broadsheet matter.