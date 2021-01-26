PM Imran Khan says those trying to trap PTI now trapped themselves in foreign funding case

Prime Minister Imran Khan. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the government spokespersons to expose the Opposition’s propaganda and said that those trying to trap the PTI in the foreign funding case are now trapped themselves.



The directions from the premier came while presiding over a meeting of government officials where they apprised PM Imran of matters related to Broadsheet, the foreign funding case and crackdown on land grabbers.

The prime minister said the government’s position in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) proved to be correct.

The foreign funding case has now become a key agenda of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) anti-government campaign, which they believe would help them in dethroning Imran Khan. The Opposition parties are demanding the ECP to not delay the case any further.

While explaining the government’s view, PM Imran said that he wanted a transparent and fair investigation into the Broadsheet matter.

“We will expose everyone that harmed the national treasury,” he said, adding that the opposition is under the illusion that they would be able to hide the facts through propaganda.

He also directed the authorities concerned to broaden the scope of their operation against the land mafia in the country.

“The PML-N has always provided patronage to occupiers of government lands,” the premier said. “No one can occupy government land without political patronage,” he added.

In what appeared to be a reference to demolition of 'illegal construction' at PML-N MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar's house in Lahore, the premier stated that attempts to reclaim government land were also "surprisingly being termed ‘political revenge’".

He further directed the government's spokespersons to inform the nation about the details of the operations being carried out against land grabbers.