Kanye West touched down in LA amid Kim Kardashian divorce rumours

Rapper Kanye West was seen returning to Los Angeles for the first time since reports of him ending his six-year marriage to Kim Kardashian West.

According to Page Six, the 43-year-old touched down at Van Nuys Airport via private jet from his 9000 square foot ranch in Cody, Wyoming.

He has been spending time there for a few months while Kim and the kids are staying in their Hidden Hills residence.

It was reported that Kim and Kanye "stopped" going for marital therapy because the couple was not making much "headway" as the relationship had run its course.

