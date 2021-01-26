Can't connect right now! retry
Scott Disick breaks silence on Kourtney Kardashian dating Travis Barker

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

Scott Disick wants Kourtney Kardashian to be happy amid romance with Travis Barker 

Scott Disick came forth reacting to the news of former ladylove, Kourtney Kardashian finding love again in longtime friend Travis Barker.

Kourtney who last dated Disick for nine long years is currently sparking romance buzz with Barker, something that has caught him off-guard.

As revealed by an insider, Disick is actually thrilled for her.

"She hasn't dated someone in a while and Scott wants her to be happy," the insider told the outlet.

“[They] are in a great place and they have come to terms that they are strictly friends and co-parents," the source said. "There's no romance there and he couldn't be happier that she's moved on," the source noted. "As long as the kids are in a healthy situation and Kourtney's in a good place, then Scott is happy for them."

The source even revealed that Disick approves of Barker and likes him a lot.

"Scott has been around Travis on several occasions and thinks he's a great guy," the source said. "He's really happy for Kourtney and is not surprised they are dating. Kourtney has spent a lot of time with Travis and it's not shocking to him that they developed a romantic relationship."

