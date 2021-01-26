Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 26 2021
By
Web Desk

More than 70% Pakistanis wear a mask for protection against coronavirus, survey reveals

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

Photo: Gallup survey

  • Gallup Pakistan recently conducted a survey to ask people about the precautions they are taking against coronavirus
  • 78% of the respondents say they wear a mask to save themselves from contracting the virus 
  • The survey was conducted between December 24, 2020, and January 15, 2021

As many as 78% of Pakistan's population seems to be concerned about their health and is taking preventative measures against COVID-19, a new survey has found.

Conducted by Gallup Pakistan, in collaboration with Jang-Geo News Polls, more than 1,000 partook in the survey. According to the results, the majority of the masses (78%) are using a mask to save themselves from the novel coronavirus. 

The survey was conducted between December 24, 2020, and January 15, 2021. 

Photo: Gallup Survey

Preventative measures

When survey recipients were asked about "what preventative measures they are taking against COVID-19," 78% said that they are using a mask. Meanwhile, 51% said that they wash their hands frequently. Some 47% of the respondents indicated that they use a hand sanitiser to keep themselves safe from the virus, while 27% of people said they used gloves.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine: AstraZeneca seeks registration in Pakistan, say sources

About 19% said they prefer staying at home most of the time to prevent themselves from contracting the infection, while 4%  opined that quarantining at home is the safest way to prevent the virus from spreading. On the other hand, 13% of the respondents said that they are not taking any kind of precautions against the virus.

Worry about people not wearing a mask

When asked about feeling worried in public places when people avoid wearing masks, 50% of the respondents said they do not feel worried about it. Meanwhile, 46% said they feel worried when people do not wear a mask in public.

Photo: Gallup Survey

When asked about shops and shopping centres which people frequent without wearing a mask, 51% said they do not feel worried about it, while 46% said they feel concerns for their safety. 

In terms of offices, 50% of professionals said they do not feel worried when their coworkers come to work without a mask, while 46% said they feel concerned for their safety when their colleagues show up without a mask.

Neighbours taking precautions 

When asked if people's neighbours wear a mask, 57% said they have observed their neighbours wearing a mask, whereas about 42% indicated that their neighbours do not wear a mask.

Photo: Gallup survey

Read more: 65% of Pakistanis are happy despite all problems in life, Gallup survey shows

More From Pakistan:

Pakistanis petition Shafqat Mehmood's celebrity daughter to persuade him to hold online exams

Pakistanis petition Shafqat Mehmood's celebrity daughter to persuade him to hold online exams
Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM Imran Khan to address public rally in Kotli on Feb 5

Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM Imran Khan to address public rally in Kotli on Feb 5
'Whose marriage?' Maulana Fazlur Rehman not invited to Bakhtawar Bhutto's wedding

'Whose marriage?' Maulana Fazlur Rehman not invited to Bakhtawar Bhutto's wedding
Sindh education board proposes dates for matric, inter examinations

Sindh education board proposes dates for matric, inter examinations
Five injured, one in critical condition as students stage protest against online exams

Five injured, one in critical condition as students stage protest against online exams
NRO compromised Pakistan's moral values, says Shibli Faraz

NRO compromised Pakistan's moral values, says Shibli Faraz
Chief Minister Punjab to head new development authority in Lahore

Chief Minister Punjab to head new development authority in Lahore
Karachi woman dies of delayed treatment after private hospital demands Rs500,000

Karachi woman dies of delayed treatment after private hospital demands Rs500,000
'Only allegation not levelled against NAB is the spread of coronavirus'

'Only allegation not levelled against NAB is the spread of coronavirus'
Lahore woman corpse case: arrested suspect reveals more details

Lahore woman corpse case: arrested suspect reveals more details
Pakistan may receive Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine under COVAX programme

Pakistan may receive Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine under COVAX programme
PTI files foreign funding case against JUI-F

PTI files foreign funding case against JUI-F

Latest

view all