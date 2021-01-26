Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 26 2021
BTS unveils new ‘surprise gift’ with ‘BE (Essential Edition)’

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

Global pop sensation BTS has recently announced another smash hit and ARMYs are already excited.

According to a report by Big Hit Entertainment, BE (Essential Edition) will contain the same eight tracks that were available in BE (Deluxe Edition), as well as “several components of the album will be different from the previous record.”

In the announcement, the band also shared its “surprise gifts for fans,” which “will be unveiled one by one before the album’s release on February 19.”

Check it out below:


