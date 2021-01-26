Punjab University awards PhD degrees to scholars in different disciplines

Punjab University. — PU's website.

Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to three scholars in different disciplines, a press released from the varsity said Monday.



Ghulam Murtaza Rafi was awarded a PhD in the subject of Information Management after approval of his thesis titled. ‘Impact of Knowledge Sharing on Work performance, Job Satisfaction and Innovation Behavior: A Survey of Professional Nurses of public and Private Sectors Hospitals in Lahore.

Arifa Mirza has been awarded a degree in the subject of Physics after approval of her thesis titled, ‘Aspects of Supersymmetry and Integrability in Field Theories’.

Moreover, Syed Zohaib Abbas has been awarded a doctorate degree in the subject of International Relations after approval of his thesis, ‘Regional Politics of Middle East: Understanding the Resurgence of Syria, Iran, and Iraq (2006-2015)’.