Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Katie Price addresses Harvey's fears about ‘if she’s not around'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

Katie Price addresses Harvey's fears about ‘if she’s not around'

Katie Price spills the beans on all of her fears surrounding Harvey’s future care arrangements in a 24-hour facility.

She shed light on it all during her interview with the Times and was quoted saying, “I wish he would go before me. Not because I want him to die, but you talk to any mother and they worry about who will look after their disabled child when they are gone.

“He wouldn’t understand why I wasn’t there and it would break his heart. No one would cuddle him like me. No one would kiss him. The thought of him dying of a little broken heart would be awful. He might lash out if he’s in a mood, but never with me. Never. Never me. But I always say to people, ‘If he’s kicking off and goes on the ground, don’t go up to him. Just leave him or he will kick you’.

“Talking to him like I do doesn’t work for other people. I have my connection with him. You have to work out your own way with Harv. He’s not stupid. He’s cleverer than people think… I am always trying angles with him, trying to make things OK. It’s what it’s like with him, all the time. He’s like a baby. Like an adult baby. He’s a man but he’s still a baby. Does that make sense?”

The mother-of-four also admitted that Harvey’s care has been incredibly taxing on her. “Not many people would be able to cope with it mentally because it is draining. I’m not going to lie. It is very draining and constant. You don’t get a break from it.

“[I want to say] ‘You are doing a really good job! And I bet you don’t get enough credit for it,’ because I know how hard it is to get them up, get them dressed, get them out of the door even to a shop.”

More From Entertainment:

Salma Hayek dresses up for taco Tuesday in quarantine

Salma Hayek dresses up for taco Tuesday in quarantine
BTS unveils new ‘surprise gift’ with ‘BE (Essential Edition)’

BTS unveils new ‘surprise gift’ with ‘BE (Essential Edition)’
Justin Timberlake bashes the ‘weirdly private’ celebrity lifestyle

Justin Timberlake bashes the ‘weirdly private’ celebrity lifestyle
Demi Lovato turns executive producer for comedy show based on eating disorder

Demi Lovato turns executive producer for comedy show based on eating disorder
FKA Twigs touches on harrowing abuse by ex Shia LaBeouf: 'I felt so controlled'

FKA Twigs touches on harrowing abuse by ex Shia LaBeouf: 'I felt so controlled'
Dakota Johnson opens up about getting therapy

Dakota Johnson opens up about getting therapy
Price Charles born with 'sense of entitlement,' is a hypocrite, says royal expert

Price Charles born with 'sense of entitlement,' is a hypocrite, says royal expert
How Prince Harry 'doomed' Meghan Markle's royal future before tying the knot

How Prince Harry 'doomed' Meghan Markle's royal future before tying the knot
Royal expert says Kamala Harris might join Meghan and Harry on Archewell podcast

Royal expert says Kamala Harris might join Meghan and Harry on Archewell podcast
Keira Knightley says no to filming intimate scenes for men

Keira Knightley says no to filming intimate scenes for men
Scott Disick breaks silence on Kourtney Kardashian dating Travis Barker

Scott Disick breaks silence on Kourtney Kardashian dating Travis Barker

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas' split is temporary, say close friends

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas' split is temporary, say close friends

Latest

view all