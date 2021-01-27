Elliot Page is divorcing wife Emma Portner

Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood star Elliot Page and wife Emma Portner are parting ways, not long after the former came out as transgender.

The Umbrella Academy star, 33, filed for a contested divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday.

In a joint statement, the two announced: “After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer.”

“We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends,” they added.

Portner had publicly extended support to Page after his trans disclosure last year.

In an Instagram post, Portner had said: “Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

