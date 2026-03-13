Alex Warren reveals unforgettable detail about Chappell Roan at Grammys

Alex Warren shares what Chappell Roan told him after his Grammys mishap

Alex Warren had a horrifying experience at his first Grammy performance this year, but Chappell Roan was one of the people on his side who offered him support at the time.

The 25-year-old pop star faced a technical difficulty during his performance at the show which made him feel like his career was over.

However, The Ordinary hitmaker shared that after he pulled through the performance despite being unable to hear himself in the microphone, he told Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy podcast, that with his head on his wife’s shoulder he spent the rest of the ceremony feeling “distraught.”

Warren shared that Roan, 26, noticed his distress and walked up to him in his seat. "Chappell 100% saw that I was like just distraught and she came up to me. She was like, 'Dude, if anyone understands, it's the people in this room, and you sounded amazing,'” he said.

The Best New Artist nominee noted that he will “never forget how sweet she was because of that."

In the same podcast, Warren told the host that the performance had been rehearsed all week and went smoothly except the main day.

“They’re like, ’30 seconds.’ I said, ‘I can’t hear anything, I can’t hear myself. It’s live TV. Twenty-five seconds.’ I go, ‘Guys, something’s wrong,’” he said recalling the incident.

He had a moment to decide and he decided “this is meant to happen” and went ahead to the stage going on with the performance despite the lack of technical support.