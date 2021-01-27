WATCH: Fawad Alam brings up century against South Africa in style

Fawad Alam hit a ton in 221 balls with a strike rate of 45.25

His century includes eight fours and two sixes

This is the first time Alam is playing Test cricket at home

Pakistani batsman Fawad Alam on Wednesday scored his first century on home soil, bringing it up in style by cracking a heroic six, as Pakistan battles South Africa at the National Stadium Karachi (NSK).



The middle-order batsman hit a ton in 221 balls with a strike rate of 45.25, including eight fours and two sixes.

This is the first time Alam is playing Test cricket at home as all of his earlier seven appearances in the format had featured the left-arm batsman on foreign soil.

He came to bat when Pakistan were four down after a top-order collapse in the last session on Day one of the first Test.

The batsman helped the team gain back its confidence as he continued to bat all day long, helping Pakistan take the lead over the Proteas.

Here are the highlights for Fawad Alam's half-century:



