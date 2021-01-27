Pakistan Railways' server crashes, bookings impacted for second straight day

A railway station is seen crowded with customers looking to board a train before it departs. — APP/File

A technical fault in the servers of the Pakistan Railways IT department continued for a second day on Wednesday.

The glitch has caused immense stress to passengers who have been unable to make travel bookings since yesterday morning, sources told Geo News.

The sources said that no further bookings are being done and only tickets for previous bookings are being issued.



According to a statement by the spokesperson of Pakistan Railways Headquarters Lahore, Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railways Nisar Ahmad Memon has urged the officers of the department to rectify the problem and ensure immediate availability of tickets.

Services at all reservation offices will be restored within an hour and passengers will be able to book their tickets, the statement, issued on Wednesday afternoon said.

Pakistan Railways has apologised to customers for difficulties encountered in obtaining tickets due to the technical glitch in the servers.



