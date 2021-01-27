Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles’s ‘atrocious hypocrisy’ over Harry, Meghan attacked

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 27, 2021

Prince Charles’s ‘atrocious hypocrisy’ over Harry, Meghan attacked

Prince Charles has recently begun incurring some heat from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fans over his ‘atrociously hypocritical' comments regarding their plea.

This claim was brought forward by royal expert Clive Irving all during his interview with Vanity Fair.

He told the publication, “If you take the case of Meghan and Harry, it’s been an atrocious act of hypocrisy on Charles’s part to [take the view] that it wasn’t right for them to use a brand, Sussex Royal, to monetise the royal name, because Charles was the first person ever to do that in a serious way, with the Duchy brand of grocery items.”

During the course of his interview Mr. Irving also went on to say, “It never seemed to strike him or anybody else in the Royal Family that it was hypocritical to attack Meghan and Harry for wanting to do their own brand, and in their case not to sell groceries but to do good work.”

More From Entertainment:

Lindsay Lohan's fan refuses to remove her Cameo video from TikTok

Lindsay Lohan's fan refuses to remove her Cameo video from TikTok
Courteney Cox, Charlize Theron react to Jennifer Aniston's return

Courteney Cox, Charlize Theron react to Jennifer Aniston's return
The Queen to change working hours after holiday debacle

The Queen to change working hours after holiday debacle
Kurulus:Osman latest episode: Kayi flag is removed from Bey's camp

Kurulus:Osman latest episode: Kayi flag is removed from Bey's camp
Despite beef, Snoop Dogg continues to follow Eminem on Instagram

Despite beef, Snoop Dogg continues to follow Eminem on Instagram

Amy Schumer reveals why she deletes post about Hilaria Baldwin

Amy Schumer reveals why she deletes post about Hilaria Baldwin
Lil Huddy thanks Machine Gun Kelly for casting him in 'Downfalls High'

Lil Huddy thanks Machine Gun Kelly for casting him in 'Downfalls High'
Meet the actor who played Dumrul Alp in 'Dirilis:Ertugrul'

Meet the actor who played Dumrul Alp in 'Dirilis:Ertugrul'

Jennifer Aniston marks return to 'The Morning Show' with fresh hair look

Jennifer Aniston marks return to 'The Morning Show' with fresh hair look
Meghan Markle issued warning over ‘inescapable’ court outcomes

Meghan Markle issued warning over ‘inescapable’ court outcomes
Zendaya spills the beans on being a ‘Disney kid’: 'I get scared'

Zendaya spills the beans on being a ‘Disney kid’: 'I get scared'
Kourtney Kardashian's post leaves fans thinking she is Kris Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian's post leaves fans thinking she is Kris Jenner

Latest

view all