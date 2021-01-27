Lindsay Lohan's fan refuses to remove her Cameo video from TikTok

Lindsay Lohan has requested a fan to take off a Cameo video she sent to the fan.

According to a report, the fan, named Alana, revealed in a video that she had reached out to Lindsay for help in a Cameo video.

She said the "Mean Girls" actress responded and said "Hi Alana, it's Lindsay Lohan," she said in the Cameo video reply.

"I know that you are about to take a very big step in telling your parents who you truly are and what you want them to accept of you and I think you should do it yourself."

After the video went viral, Alana received a message from the singe's Cameo account asking her to take it down.

"Hi! Just wanted to ask if you could take the cameo down because it was private for your use only," the message read.

The fan, however, is unwilling to delete the video.