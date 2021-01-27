Maryam Nawaz sends best wishes to Bakhtawar Bhutto on her wedding

PML-N vice-president sent best wishes to Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari on her wedding

She says "may Allah bless her"

When questioned if she was invited to the wedding, Maryam refrained from answering

LAHORE: PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday sent her best wishes to Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the daughter of late Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, on her upcoming wedding.



Bakhtawar Bhutto is tying the knot with Mahmood Choudhary, the son of UAE-based businessman Mohammad Younas Choudhary and Begum Suriya Choudhary.

According to Geo News, talking to media, Maryam Nawaz said that she has good wishes for Bakhtawar's marriage, adding that "may Allah bless her."

When asked whether she was invited to the wedding or not, Maryam Nawaz refrained from answer the question.

Earlier, senior PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair told The News that "Maryam Nawaz will not be able to attend Bakhtawar’s wedding scheduled on January 30 due to other engagements,” However, it was not clear whether she has been invited or not.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also revealed on Tuesday that he had not been invited to former president Asif Ali Zardari's daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto's wedding ceremony.

Bilawal says many people not invited due to coronavirus

On Wednesday, Bilawal Bhutto expressed his gratitude to everyone for congratulations him on his sister's wedding and said that the Bhutto family has invited a minimal number of guests to the wedding in keeping with the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).



"We feel sorry for not being able to invite many important personalities," the PPP chairman said.

He added that the Bhutto family will also arrange for celebrations in other cities of Pakistan, including Islamabad, Lahore, and Larkana, where friends, dignitaries, and members of the PPP will be invited.

Read more: In which cities will Bakhtawar Bhutto's wedding events take place?