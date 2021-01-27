Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Bilawal thanks people for congratulatory messages on sister Bakhtawar's wedding

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 27, 2021

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Photo: Screengrab via Geo News
  • Bilawal Bhutto says limited guests invited to sister Bakhtawar Bhutto's wedding amid coronavirus 
  • Says he regrets a lot of dignitaries and friends could not be invited because of COVID-19
  • Celebrations will be held in other cities where PPP members, friends, and dignitaries will be invited, he says 

KARACHI: As Bilawal Bhutto's sister Bakhtawar Bhutto is all set to get married on January 29 and January 30, people from all walks of life have been sending the PPP chairman congratulatory messages. 

On Wednesday, Bilawal Bhutto expressed his gratitude to everyone and said that the Bhutto family has invited a minimal number of guests to the wedding in keeping with the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

"We feel sorry for not being able to invite many important personalities," the PPP chairman said.

He added that the Bhutto family will also arrange for celebrations in other cities of Pakistan, including Islamabad, Lahore, and Larkana, where friends, dignitaries, and members of the PPP will be invited. 

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz not invited 

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman revealed Tuesday that he had not been invited to former president Asif Ali Zardari's daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto's wedding ceremony. 

Responding to a question on whether he was attending Bakhtawar's wedding or not, he said: "Whose marriage? I have not been invited to Zardari Sahab's daughter's wedding."

"I have no idea who is attending the wedding; however, I have not been invited," he said.

Similarly, PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz will not attend the wedding ceremony of Bakhttawar Bhutto either, senior party leader Mohammad Zubair confirmed on Tuesday.

“Maryam Nawaz will not be able to attend Bakhtawar’s wedding scheduled on January 30 due to other engagements,” Zubair told The News. However, it was not clear whether she has been invited or not.

Read more: Maryam Nawaz will not attend Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding

Wedding schedule

The schedule of Bakhtawar's wedding with the UAE-based businessman Mahmood Chaudhry was released by the Bilawal House last week.

Her nikkah will be held on January 29 while the Barat is scheduled for January 30.

Nearly 300 guests have been invited by the Bhutto family.

The spokesman said that PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be suspending his political activities for a week to participate in his sister’s wedding.

Bakhtawar got engaged to Mahmood Choudhary on November 27, 2020, in an intimate ceremony held at the Bilawal House Karachi. A limited number of people — including the city's bigwigs, business magnates, politicians, and lawyers — were invited to the event.

Who is the groom?

According to the PPP's media cell, Dubai-based Choudhary is the son of Mohammad Younas Choudhary and Begum Suriya Choudhary and manages a diversified business. The family hails "from the old town of Lahore, Pakistan."

"Mr Younas migrated to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 1973, where he established businesses in the construction and transport industry," a statement issued by the PPP earlier read.

“Mahmood, the last born of five siblings, was born on July 28, 1988, in the city of Abu Dhabi," it added.

More From Pakistan:

Schools to resume remaining classes on Feb 1, NCOC decides

Schools to resume remaining classes on Feb 1, NCOC decides
Pakistan Railways' server crashes, bookings impacted for second straight day

Pakistan Railways' server crashes, bookings impacted for second straight day
UFO spotted by Pakistani pilots near Rahim Yar Khan, new video reveals

UFO spotted by Pakistani pilots near Rahim Yar Khan, new video reveals
Maryam Nawaz refutes rumours of rifts within PDM, says alliance has 'exemplary coordination'

Maryam Nawaz refutes rumours of rifts within PDM, says alliance has 'exemplary coordination'
On Shafqat Mehmood's directives, Single National Curriculum to begin next academic year

On Shafqat Mehmood's directives, Single National Curriculum to begin next academic year
Malaysia releases PIA plane seized over payment dispute

Malaysia releases PIA plane seized over payment dispute
Step-by-step guide: Here's how you can get the COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan

Step-by-step guide: Here's how you can get the COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan
PML-N will contest Senate elections and stop PTI from obtaining two-thirds majority: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N will contest Senate elections and stop PTI from obtaining two-thirds majority: Ahsan Iqbal
Watch: Bakhtawar Bhutto gets bridal mehndi done on hands

Watch: Bakhtawar Bhutto gets bridal mehndi done on hands
UK government is all praises for Pakistan on 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project

UK government is all praises for Pakistan on 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project
Online exams: Punjab minister calls Shafqat Mahmood after students' protest

Online exams: Punjab minister calls Shafqat Mahmood after students' protest
500 Lahore students booked for vandalism

500 Lahore students booked for vandalism

Latest

view all