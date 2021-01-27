In which cities will Bakhtawar Bhutto's wedding events take place?

Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Chaudhry will tie the knot on January 29 and their reception will be held on January 30. Photo: File

The bride's father, former president Asif Ali Zardari and brother Bilawal Bhutto have finalised three more wedding-related events for Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari.

According to sources, only family members of both bride and groom will attend the function which will be held in Karachi this month. No political party leader or government official has been invited.

Meanwhile, the main events related to Bakhtawar's wedding will be held in Islamabad, Lahore, and Larkana in a few days. Leaders of political parties and government officials will be invited to the ceremony in Islamabad.

According to sources, Bhutto and Zardari family, among others, will be invited to the event in Larkana, while political figures, party leaders, and others will be invited to the event in Lahore.

Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Chaudhry will tie the knot on January 29 and their reception will be held on January 30.

