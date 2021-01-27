Can't connect right now! retry
In which cities will Bakhtawar Bhutto's wedding events take place?

Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Chaudhry will tie the knot on January 29 and their reception will be held on January 30. Photo: File
  • According to sources, only members of both families will attend the function which will be held in Karachi this month
  • Meanwhile, the main events related to Bakhtawar's wedding will be held in Islamabad, Lahore, and Larkana in a few days
  • Leaders of political parties and government officials will be invited to the ceremony in Islamabad

The bride's father, former president Asif Ali Zardari and brother Bilawal Bhutto have finalised three more wedding-related events for Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari.

According to sources, only family members of both bride and groom will attend the function which will be held in Karachi this month. No political party leader or government official has been invited.

Read more: Watch: Bakhtawar Bhutto gets bridal mehndi done on hands

Meanwhile, the main events related to Bakhtawar's wedding will be held in Islamabad, Lahore, and Larkana in a few days. Leaders of political parties and government officials will be invited to the ceremony in Islamabad.

According to sources, Bhutto and Zardari family, among others, will be invited to the event in Larkana, while political figures, party leaders, and others will be invited to the event in Lahore.

Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Chaudhry will tie the knot on January 29 and their reception will be held on January 30. 

Read more: Bilawal thanks people for congratulatory messages on sister Bakhtawar's wedding

